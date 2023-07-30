ENG
Occupants intensify assault actions near Mariinka, it is hottest spot in frontline - Tavria sector defense forces

Over the past day, Russian invaders intensified their assault operations in Mariinka.

Valeriy Shershen, a spokesman for the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces, said this on the air of the telethon, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Liga.News.

"We note an increase in the intensity of the enemy's assault actions in Mariinka. We are talking about "Storm Z" assault units with the use of armored groups, especially in the Oleksandrivka-Maryinka area. This is definitely the hottest spot in the frontline," he said.

The enemy intensified counterattacks in the area of the recently liberated village of Staromayorske and Urozhayne, located across the river, where Russians are stationed. From the occupied Mariupol, the Russians sent reinforcements to Robotyne.

