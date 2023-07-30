Russia plans to legalize crimes in occupied territories - National Resistance Center

The Russians are pursuing a policy of integrating the "legal field" of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories.

This is stated by Center for National Resistance, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"According to the Kremlin's plan, all crimes in the temporarily occupied territories that were committed before September 30, 2022, will not be recognized as criminal if "they were aimed at protecting the interests of Russia or its subjects".

That is, the Russians plan to legalize looting, seizure of premises and other crimes of the occupiers," the statement said.

