War in Ukraine
In afternoon, Russian occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region with cluster munitions

Russian occupiers shelled Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region with cluster munitions after lunch.

Oleksiy Roslov, the head of the Kostiantynivka CMA, informed Suspilne about this, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, after lunch, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Kostiantynivka with cluster munitions. As of 2:00 p.m., there were no casualties. Information about the consequences of the shelling is being clarified," the message says.

