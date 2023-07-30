Moldova plans to extend state of emergency due to war in Ukraine

On Monday, July 31, the Parliament of Moldova will meet for the last meeting of the spring-summer session. Deputies will consider the Cabinet of Ministers’ initiative to extend the state of emergency for 60 days.

As Censor.NET informs, the TV8 channel reports this.

As noted, this proposal was made in the context of the war in Ukraine.

The need to continue the state of emergency was explained by the government due to the continuing risks to the country's national security.

"Moldova, as before, is experiencing a hybrid war, the promotion of false information, manipulation for military purposes and inter-ethnic violence. At the same time, the war in Ukraine may prevent the supply of natural gas and electricity to the Republic of Moldova," the document says.

The state of emergency was first introduced in the country on February 24, 2022 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, it has been extended several times.

