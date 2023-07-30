With their strikes, Armed Forces disrupted enemy logistics and weakened Russian defenses, - Times

The armed forces of Ukraine disrupted enemy logistics, making it difficult for enemy units to move. Russian defense is weakening.

This is stated in the material of The Times, reports Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

The Armed Forces disrupted the logistics of the Russian army and made it difficult to quickly move troops to the front. As stated in the material, this situation gives the Armed Forces of Ukraine the opportunity to go east from Bakhmut and turn south to Donetsk.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders can now advance south from Vuhledar to Mariupol or advance to Tokmak and then Melitopol to isolate Crimea and all troops.

According to the article, in the last option, Crimea will be accessible to Ukrainian artillery and air attacks. And this means that even without seizing the peninsula, the Ukrainians could make Crimea impossible for the Russian military and civilian population to stay. This would be a serious trump card.