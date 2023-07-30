"There is real boom in production of drones in Ukraine", - Reznikov

In Ukraine, the pace and volume of production of its own weapons and equipment, in particular UAVs, has increased significantly.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov at the meeting of the Congress of local and regional authorities, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"There is a real boom in the production of drones in Ukraine. Thanks to our policy, Ukraine is able to independently provide itself with bulletproof vests, helmets, uniforms, shoes, etc.," he said.

Read more: Ukraine turned into "super laboratory of inventions", developing innovative drones during war, - WP

Reznikov said that last year, on the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, the government simplified procedures for developers and manufacturers of weapons and military equipment. Now, instead of two years, the procedure for putting products into operation takes just a few weeks, together with the conclusion of state contracts.

In addition, he noted that the issue of profits for Ukrainian suppliers of the defense sector was recently settled in Ukraine, and now they have the same rights as foreigners.