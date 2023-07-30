Wagnerians can attack Poland "for purpose of testing NATO", - vice-speaker of Polish Senate Kaminski

Fighters from the "Wagner" PMC may try to enter the territory of Poland to check what NATO’s reaction will be.

Such an opinion was expressed by Michal Kaminski, vice-marshal (vice-speaker. - Ed.) of the Senate of Poland, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Suspilne.

"We take very seriously this threat related to the presence of the "Wagner" PMC near the Polish border in Belarus. We reacted by increasing the number of our troops on the eastern and northeastern borders. It is in the same Suval corridor. This is such a delicate moment in the geography of NATO — the Suval Corridor," he said.

According to Kaminski, the Polish authorities do not rule out the possibility that the "Wagnerians" may try to enter Poland with the "purpose of testing NATO."

"No one in Poland excludes that with the aim of, so to speak, testing NATO, testing the Alliance's solidarity with Poland, with Eastern Europe, they may try to enter Poland. Most likely, it will be a kind of terrorist operation of the "Wagner" PMC, rather than a full-scale invasion, as in the case of Ukraine," says Kaminski.

He is sure that Russia will not dare to act on its own behalf, because it would mean a war with NATO.

"And any provocations that the "Wageners" will commit are possible. But I want to remind you that we already have American soldiers and officers in Poland. President of Belarus Lukashenko (self-proclaimed president Oleksandr Lukashenko. - Ed.) hinted about Rzeszów that they as if they wanted to enter there. Let them enter. They will meet not only Polish but also the American defense there. One question is who will pay for their homes, in which we will send them back to Russia?", Kaminsky summarized.

It will be recalled that the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, reported that about 100 Wagnerites went to the Polish-Belarusian border, where they are probably preparing for a provocation.