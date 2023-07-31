2 836 1
As result of shelling of Kharkiv on night of July 31, fire broke out - number of victims is being clarified, - Mayor Terekhov
A fire broke out in non-residential premises as a result of a night strike by Russian occupation forces in Kharkiv.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov on Telegram.
"Two flights were heard. Previously, they hit non-residential premises. There was a fire. There is no information about the victims yet. Emergency services are working on the spot," he wrote.
