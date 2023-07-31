ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16852 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
2 836 1
shoot out (8663) Kharkiv (684) Terekhov (85)

As result of shelling of Kharkiv on night of July 31, fire broke out - number of victims is being clarified, - Mayor Terekhov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

харків

A fire broke out in non-residential premises as a result of a night strike by Russian occupation forces in Kharkiv.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov on Telegram.

"Two flights were heard. Previously, they hit non-residential premises. There was a fire. There is no information about the victims yet. Emergency services are working on the spot," he wrote.

Read more: In evening of July 16, Russians attacked Kharkiv for third time in a day, - mayor

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 