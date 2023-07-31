Soldier of 5th Slobozhansk brigade of NGU destroyed Russian T-72 near Kreminna, thwarting enemy attack attempt. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the 5th Slobozhansk Brigade of the National Guard destroyed a Russian T-72 tank near Kreminna.

The brigade told about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

So, on July 30, around 12 o'clock, a Russian T-72 tried to fire at one of the defenders' positions of the 5th Slobozhansk Brigade of the NGU near Kreminna in the Luhansk region.

"The commander of the mortar unit with the call sign "Student", having received the coordinates of the aerial reconnaissance of our brigade, hit the enemy tank with the second shot. Thus, the attempt of the enemy attack was thwarted," the message reads.

The deputy battalion commander, colonel with the call sign Tyhiy, said that thanks to a timely report from the positions about the movement of equipment, two UAV calculations promptly conducted reconnaissance and detected the movement of the enemy T-72 tank, after which they adjusted fire on the enemy tank.

"A group of mortars under the command of a senior soldier named Bohdan inflicted fire damage on the tank, as a result of which the enemy tank was damaged and immobilized. After that, artillery fired at the tank," the colonel said.

Also today, July 31, around 9 a.m., a Russian T-80 fired 3 shots at the brigade's positions. The soldiers of the national guard opened mortar fire in return, damaging the enemy tank. The machine lost control, and the occupants' crew fled from their positions.

