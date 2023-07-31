According to UN charter, China still has not supported territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, - von der Leyen

China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has not yet taken full responsibility under the UN Charter for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

This was stated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a speech at the Philippine Business Forum, writes Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Let me start with security. The Philippines is helping to build a rules-based world order as a founding member of the UN, ASEAN and the WTO. And last year you stood up for the world order when Russia moved its tanks into Ukraine. Both the European Union and the Philippines - along with more than 140 countries - unequivocally condemned Russia's aggressive war against a sovereign, independent member of the UN," von der Leyen said in her speech.

According to her, the Europeans "will continue to support Ukraine and defend the UN Charter as long as it is necessary."

"But another permanent member of the UN Security Council - China - still has not fully assumed its responsibility under the UN Charter to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. This is happening against the background of China's more assertive position in your region," von der Leyen added.

She noted that the leaders of European countries constantly call on China to respect the sovereign rights of states within their exclusive economic zones.

In her opinion, any weakening of regional stability in Asia "affects global security, the free flow of trade and our own interests in the region."

"So whether we are talking about Ukraine or the South China Sea - our security is connected. That is why the EU is strengthening its involvement in the Indo-Pacific region. We strive to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, strengthen respect for international law and to solve global problems," summed up the President of the European Commission.