Occupiers are shelling Kherson, it is known about 4 dead and 17 wounded, - PO

The Russian army is shelling Kherson. There are reports of dead and wounded civilians.

This was announced by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is hitting residential areas - Korabelny district and the central part of the city have been hit the hardest.

As of now, we know about 4 dead and 17 wounded in the Kherson region. The youngest injured person is only 16 years old," the post says.

Massive shelling of Kherson: two dead, four volunteers and child among the wounded.

