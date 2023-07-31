Zelenskyy likely to visit New York soon to address UN General Assembly - Bloomberg

There is a possibility that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon visit New York and address UN General Assembly, where he will present Ukrainian Peace Formula.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Bloomberg.

Zelenskyy is also expected to attend other meetings during the week of the General Assembly. However, travel plans have not yet been finalized and are subject to change.

Ukraine insists on holding a peace formula summit during the UN meeting, but some of its allies would not like to do so due to "complicated logistics." Some allies would also like to see more countries from the so-called global South join the Ukrainian peace formula concept. An alternative option would be to have the Security Council discuss the issue of peace in Ukraine, the source added. Russia could potentially take part in such a meeting.

In addition, the United States may hold a Security Council meeting on child protection in September to coincide with Ukraine's Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 24, the sources said.

Neither the White House nor the Office of the President of Ukraine commented on this information, the newspaper adds.

To recap, Saudi Arabia plans to hold talks on the war in Ukraine. Russia will not participate in them. The talks will be held between Western countries, Ukraine and key developing countries, including India and Brazil. Diplomats involved in the discussion said that the talks on Ukraine will take place on August 5 and 6 in Jeddah. High-level officials from 30 countries will arrive there.