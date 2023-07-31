Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy two more ammunition depots of Russian troops in Bakhmut sector - Cherevatyi

In Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian troops killed 37 occupants, 107 were wounded.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevatyi on the air of the nationwide telethon "United News".

"Every day we storm and cover a certain distance, it is verified within a week, it is announced by the deputy minister. As we have already said, we liberate hundreds of meters every day, kilometers in a week, and tens of kilometers in the future," he said.

Cherevatyi emphasized that the main task being performed alongside the liberation of the territories is the preservation of personnel.

"We cannot afford to act adventurously and launch frontal attacks, but rather use the maneuver of covering the enemy, its comprehensive destruction with all types of weapons at our disposal," the spokesman emphasized.

He also informed that 37 occupants were killed and 107 wounded in the Bakhmut sector over the last day.

In addition, according to Cherevatyi, an "Osa" anti-aircraft missile system, a D-30 howitzer, two warehouses with enemy ammunition, a company command and observation post, two unmanned aerial vehicle control points, and Orlan-10 and Lancet drones were destroyed.