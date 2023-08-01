Russians shell 8 communities in Sumy region: one person wounded, several households damaged

On July 31, there were 28 hostile attacks. 164 explosions were recorded. 17 settlements in 8 territorial communities were shelled: Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Yunakivska, Khotynska, Znob-Novgorodska, Seredyno-Budska, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska.

It was reported by Sumy region, informs Censor.NЕТ.

In particular, the following were shelled:

- Krasnopilska community: mortar shelling (18 explosions), self-propelled artillery systems (4 explosions).

A helicopter launched 7 NAR missiles.

- Bilopilska community: mortar (26 explosions), artillery (4 explosions), cannon artillery (21 explosions), grenade launcher (10 explosions).

- Yunakivska community: cannon artillery (8 explosions).

- Znob-Novhorodska community: mortar shelling (11 explosions).

-Seredyno-Budska community: cannon artillery (3 explosions), mortar shelling (4 explosions), grenade launcher (5 explosions).

The roof of a private granary and the yard of a house were damaged.

- Velykopysarivska community: mortar shelling (33 explosions).

One person was wounded, 4 households were damaged.

- Novoslobidska community: MLRS (2 explosions), launch of 2 NAR missiles from a helicopter.

The shelling damaged 1 household.

- Khotynska community: mortar (7 explosions).