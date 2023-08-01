Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 246,690 (+500 per day), 4,216 tanks, 4,839 artillery systems, 8,205 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, as of 1 August, the Defence Forces liquidated about 246,690 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 1.08.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 246690 (+500) people were liquidated,

tanks - 4216 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 8205 (+17) units,

artillery systems - 4,839 (+23) units,

MLRS - 699 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 462 (+2) units,

aircraft - 315 (+0) units,

helicopters - 311 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 4027 (+10),

cruise missiles - 1347 (+0),

warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 7324 (+32) units,

special equipment - 718 (+3).

