Head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Landsbergis about PMC "Wagner" in Belarus: "This is factor of danger. We need to be ready for risks"

The presence of the "Wagnerians" in Belarus is a "second danger factor" because it worsens international security.

This was said by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis in an interview with LRT, Censor.NET writes with reference to the EP.

"And all the arguments that we are told publicly: that Western intelligence has "eyes" both in Belarus and in Russia, that they see all movements, that we should be calm, nothing will happen suddenly - the movement of Wagner's group shows that things are happening suddenly," Landsbergis noted.

He also suggested that Russia and Belarus may not have control over Wagner at all.

"These are two unstable states, and it is difficult to say to what extent they control these private armies and what they can create. And we must formulate the first message very clearly: this is a factor of danger, and the second - we must be ready for it," emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

He urged to prepare for possible threats and strengthen the military potential.

Read more: "Wagnerians" continue to arrive in Belarus - State Border Guard Service