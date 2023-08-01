Use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be attack on NATO itself, - US Senator Graham on threats of Russian Federation

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham commented on the statement of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, in which he threatened to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

"To my Russian friends who are talking about the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine: you must understand that this would be an attack on NATO itself, given Ukraine's proximity to NATO territory. It's time to sober up, realize that your barbaric invasion of Ukraine did not work, go out and save many young Russians from a senseless death," he wrote.

In his Telegram channel, Medvedev was afraid of Ukraine's counteroffensive and wrote: "If you imagine that the offensive of the Ukrainians with the support of NATO was successful and they rejected a part of our land, then we would have to resort to the use of nuclear weapons in accordance with the rules of the decree of the President of Russia dated June 2, 2020 ".