Enemy shelled village in Kharkiv region, 1 person was killed, 1 was wounded
The enemy continues to attack the territory of the Kharkiv region. Today, for about 12 hours, Russian troops shelled Pershotravneve, Izium district.
Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
According to the preliminary data of the medics, 1 man, about 50 years old, was injured and was hospitalized. A woman of about 70 years old, unfortunately, died.
As reported, the Russian invaders launched Shaheds from the Belgorod Region around midnight on August 1 to attack Kharkiv. The enemy targeted a school and a sports facility.
