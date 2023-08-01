ENG
Defense forces in Tauria direction destroyed 22 units of enemy equipment and 5 ammunition warehouses, - Tarnavsky

The work of the Defense Forces continues in the Tauria direction.

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tauria", announced this ion Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the artillery units of our army performed 425 fire missions during the day.

"22 units of the enemy's military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 3 APCs, 7 units of artillery systems and mortars, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 unit of air defense equipment, 1 unmanned aerial vehicle, 9 units of automobile and special equipment," the message says.

Also, 5 enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

