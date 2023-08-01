Ukraine received two Zuzana 2 howitzers from Slovakia, financed by EU countries, - Prime Minister Odor

The Slovak company "Konstrukta-Defence" sent the first two Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery installations to Ukraine. The project, worth more than 90 million euros, is financed by Norway, Denmark and Germany.

Slovak Prime Minister Ludovit Odor announced this at the arms transfer ceremony in the Slovak city of Dubnytsia nad Vahom, Censor.NET informs with reference to Dennik N.

"Our duty is to help where we can and how we can," the Slovak prime minister added.

The ceremony was also attended by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Slovakia Myroslav Kastran.

"This project is an example of successful cooperation and a basis for new military-technical cooperation between Slovakia and Ukraine," he emphasized.

Odor also emphasized that Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression is "in the interests of all of us."

In the coming months, the defense company Konstrukta-Defence will deliver 14 more howitzers to Ukraine, the last of which should arrive next year.