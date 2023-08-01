Ministry of Defense on promotion of defenders of Ukraine: In East, it is not only Bakhmut direction. It is necessary to gain foothold and information will become open

Ukrainian defenders in all directions, the Ukrainian military is gradually continuing to advance.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to her, information on the de-occupied territories are usually updated once a week, because the situation is unstable every day, and our defenders need to be entrenched in the liberated areas.

"For example, over the past week, if we talk about the Bakhmut direction, two square kilometers have been freed there, and a total of 37 square kilometers have already been released. If about the south, more than 12 (square kilometers - ed.) have been released over the past week, and together - more than 204 square kilometers," the official said.

She specified that now the Ukrainian military is gradually advancing in all directions. And in the East, it is not only the Bakhmut direction, but it is necessary to gain a foothold there, and then the information about the successes will become open.

