White House: We see no threat from Wagnerites to Poland or other NATO allies

Currently, there is no immediate threat to NATO from Wagner PMC, and those Wagnerians who remain in Ukraine are unlikely to have a significant impact on fighting.

This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the US National Security Council, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Voice of America.

Answering questions from the media, Kirby said that according to available information, some of the Wagner Group militants have moved to Africa "in an effort to increase instability there," some are still in Ukraine, and some have moved to Belarus.

"We're not aware of any specific threat that the Wagner Group poses to Poland or other NATO allies, and we're obviously watching this closely," the official emphasized.

Kirby reiterated that the United States is committed to NATO's Article 5, which stipulates that an attack on one is an attack on all, and cited US President Joe Biden's words that the United States will defend "every inch of NATO territory."

