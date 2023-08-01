ENG
Russians carried out 1 missile and 49 air strikes during August 1 - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff released information about Russian shelling of Ukrainian territory on August 1, 2023.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff official Facebook.

The statement reads: "During the day, the enemy launched 1 missile, 49 air strikes and fired 33 multiple rocket launcher systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there were civilian casualties.

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high."

Read more: AFU are conducting offensive operations south of Bakhmut, - General Staff

