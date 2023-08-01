Poland’s Foreign Ministry calls in Ukraine’s ambassador amid dispute over Kyiv’s lack of gratitude

The Polish Foreign Ministry calls up Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych after Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called in Polish Ambassador Bartosz Cichocki amid criticism from Warsaw that Kyiv is not showing enough gratitude.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the statement of the department in Twitter.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland has been invited to the residence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with statements by representatives of the Ukrainian authorities," the statement reads.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine invited the Ambassador of Poland to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki because of the Minister of the Office of the President of the Republic of Poland's statement about the alleged lack of gratitude of Ukrainians for their assistance.