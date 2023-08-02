Poland’s PM Morawiecki calls Ukraine’s decision to call Polish ambassador to Foreign Ministry a mistake

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called it a mistake for Ukrainian authorities to summon Polish ambassador to Foreign Ministry.

"The summons of the Polish ambassador - a representative of the state that was the only one left in Kyiv on the day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry should not have taken place. There should be no such mistakes in international politics, in the context of an ongoing war, and given the enormous support Poland has provided to Ukraine," Morawiecki tweeted.

The prime minister added that "we will always defend the good name of Poland, its security, and the interests of no other country will ever outweigh the interests of the Republic of Poland."

The Polish Foreign Ministry said it had invited Ukraine's ambassador to Poland "in connection with statements by representatives of the Ukrainian authorities."

To recap, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry invited Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki to visit Ukraine because of the statements made by the Minister of the Office of the President of Poland, Head of the Office of International Policy Marcin Przydach.

On Polish TVP, Przydacz said that Ukraine has received a lot of support from Poland. And that Ukraine "should start to appreciate the role that Poland has played for Ukraine in recent years."