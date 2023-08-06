Zelensky: New communication with partners on defense packages for Ukraine will be held next week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine’s position at the international level will be strengthened next week.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of Ukrainian President.

Zelensky said: "We are already preparing for the next week to further strengthen our state and our positions. There will be new communication with partners for the sake of defense packages for Ukraine. We will add even more content to the international events in August and September that have already been planned. These include the Crimean Platform, the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit, and our participation in the UN General Assembly. Of course, we will continue the internal cleansing of our country from those who, unfortunately, weaken Ukraine with their abuses."

