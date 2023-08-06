Russia uses its best weapon to destroy Ukrainian grain, - UK Ministry of Defense

Russia hits grain elevators and infrastructure with X-22 missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers.

This was stated by the UK Ministry of Defense, writes Sky News, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The statement said that since Russia finally withdrew from the Black Sea grain initiative on July 17, "thousands of tons" of grain have been destroyed.

Russia has been using "the best weapons" to target elevators and infrastructure, including X-22 missiles, a 5.5-ton munition originally designed to hit aircraft carriers.

It is noted that the destruction of infrastructure and the grain itself has led to an increase in the cost of food in African countries that depend on supplies from Ukraine.

