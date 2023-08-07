On August 6, Ukrainian aviation and artillery struck 12 occupants’ concentration areas, 2 SAMs, 2 command posts, 2 artillery units and an electronic warfare station, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s aviation and rocket artillery on the Russian occupiers on August 6, 2023.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The statement reads: "Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 on the occupiers' anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile and artillery units struck 2 control points, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, 2 artillery pieces at firing positions and one enemy electronic warfare station over the past day."

