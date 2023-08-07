In Kupiansk, Lyman, Mariinka, and Bakhmut directions, soldiers of Armed Forces of Ukraine are firmly holding defense, 50 combat clashes took place during day, - General Staff

The five hundred and thirtieth day of large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine continues.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanske directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 35 settlements, in particular Buchky, Hremiach, Vesele of the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Sydorivka, Studenok, Basivka, Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region and Guriiv Kozachok, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Potykhonove, Odradne, and Bolohivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense, successfully repulsed enemy attacks in the area east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Petropavlivka and Podoly districts of the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements, including Fiholivka, Dvorichna, Kindrashivka, Kucherivka, Kupiansk, and Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Spirne and Rozdolivka, Donetsk region. The settlements of Kuzmine, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Berestove, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, defense forces are restraining the enemy in the area northeast of Diliivka. More than 15 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Pivnichne of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Avdiivka area. Avdiivka and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the areas of Mariinka and Krasnohorivka. Near the last one, the enemy launched an air strike. Krasnohorivka, Maksimilianivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the Staromayorske area. Vodiane, Vuhledar, Odradne, Blahodatne, and Rivnopil of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Orikhiv. More than 15 settlements were hit by artillery fire, including Levadne, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Pavlivka, Piatykhatky, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Olhivka area of the Kherson region. More than 20 settlements, including Mykhailivka, Respublikanets, Lvove, Dniprovske, Veletenske, and Novodmytrivka of the Kherson region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.