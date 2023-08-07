Situation in Kharkiv region: missile attacks on regional center, guided aerial bomb attacks and shelling of 5 districts. There are victims

Yesterday, August 6, around 9:15 a.m. in the morning, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with an S-300 missile. The building of a civil enterprise in the Kholodnohirsky district was damaged.

No casualties. Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, last day the enemy fired artillery, mortars and other weapons at populated areas of Bogodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuguyiv, Izyum and Kupyan districts.

"A 31-year-old civilian man was wounded as a result of the shelling in Kupiansk," the message reads.

In the village A 61-year-old woman and her 65-year-old husband were injured in Putnykove, Kupiansk district.

"A 57-year-old woman was killed as a result of a guided aerial bomb attack on the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district. A 66-year-old man was seriously injured and was hospitalized.

As a result of a guided aerial bomb attack on the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, farm buildings were damaged, there was a fire," the head of the region informs.

In the village of Kucherivka, Kupiansk district, private homes were damaged, there was a fire.

As a result of the shelling of the village Cherneshchyna of the Izium district damaged the farm building.

