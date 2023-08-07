Enemy is trying to use SRG on border with Russian Federation, we do not detect enemy on Belarusian border, - State Border Service

Russian SRGs are trying to identify the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. On the border with Belarus, SRGs are not fixed.

Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Service, announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We see that the enemy is trying to use the SRG, especially on the border with the directly aggressor country. If we talk about the border with Belarus, we do not detect the enemy SRG in this direction, but on the border with Russia, unfortunately, the enemy is trying to use such groups, especially in the Sumy region.

Attempts to use SRG in the Chernihiv region were also recorded when they enter the territory of Ukraine, first of all, of course, to detect the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, but also to carry out various attacks, which are aimed, unfortunately, including at civilians. This is in addition to the shelling that the enemy in this direction conducts on the territory of Ukraine every day," Demchenko said.

He added that since the beginning of August, border units have recorded about 500 shelling of Ukraine by the enemy from its territory.