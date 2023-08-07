ENG
Putin instructed Rostec to increase production of Cube and Lancet drones

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with the general director of the Rostec Corporation, Sergey Chemezov, instructed to increase the production of Cube and Lancet drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian propaganda news agency "RIA-Novosti".

Putin also assured that these drones proved themselves very effectively.

"Any equipment, including foreign-made equipment, not only burns, but ammunition also explodes," he claims.

