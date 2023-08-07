F-16 and ATACMS are needed to destroy Russian targets in occupied Crimea, - Air Force

To effectively destroy targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukraine needs F-16 fighters, as well as long-range ATACMS missiles.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

"We need an aircraft, of course. Well, cruise missiles are cruise missiles. There are also operational-tactical complexes, such as ATACMS, which can hit objects along a ballistic trajectory on the territory, in particular, occupied Crimea. Today, we see the attention focused on to the maritime region, to the Black Sea, from where the occupiers also strike with TU-22M3 aircraft, strike from ships with Kalibr missiles and strike from the Bastion coastal missile complex with Onyx missiles, he said.

Ignat explained that Ukrainian air defense cannot shoot down Russian Onyx missiles. For this reason, it is necessary to destroy the very carriers of these missiles.

"It is still possible to fight with such missiles as Kalibr with air defense means, but with Onyx and Kh-22, you need either special means, or destroy, in fact, the carriers themselves, the sources of the missiles, which are released. This applies to the same "Bastion" - it is easier to destroy the complex itself on the land territory of Crimea with the help of the same ATACMS or other means. It is irrational to fight with missiles, especially since it is very difficult to shoot them down," he added.