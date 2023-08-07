28 people, including 4 children, died at reservoirs over weekend, - State Emergency Service

28 people died on the water this past weekend alone. Among them are 4 children.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have already had 675 deaths, including 67 children. We understand that in the heat, everyone decided to rest by the water bodies. But the numbers speak for themselves: ignoring safety rules = tragic consequences," the message reads.

The State Emergency Service also named the most frequent causes of tragedies: unsuitable and unfamiliar bodies of water, lakes, artificial ponds, swimming under the influence of alcohol, and children being on the water without permission.

