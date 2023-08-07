China’s participation in Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia was productive - US State Department

The U.S. State Department calls China’s participation in the talks in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine’s peace plan productive.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svobodа.

"I won't talk about the details of the meeting ... but we think it was productive that they participated. We have long said that it is productive for China to play a role in ending the war in Ukraine, if it is willing to play a role that respects Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

According to him, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland held a brief separate meeting with China's Special Representative for Eurasia and former Ambassador to Russia Li Hui at the talks in Jeddah. Miller did not provide details about this meeting.

As a reminder, negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine took place in the Saudi city of Jeddah on August 5-6. The meeting was attended by representatives of over 40 countries.