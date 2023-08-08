Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operation in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, - General Staff

During the past day, 37 combat clashes took place. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the defense in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Mariinka, Avdiivka directions. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Robotyne area.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 30 settlements, in particular, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Hremiach, Hrynivka of the Chernihiv region; Basivka, Stepok, Volfyne, Pavlivka in the Sumy region and Udy, Okhrimivka, Neskuchne, Bochkove, Ambarne in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyan direction, our soldiers are firmly holding the defense. They successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, north of Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, and south of Novoselivske in the Luhansk region. The enemy launched airstrikes in the Kruhliakivka and Kucherivka districts of the Kharkiv region. More than 15 settlements, including Dvorichna, Zapadne, Petropavlivka, Podoly, Krasne, Kupiansk, and Vuzlove of the Kharkiv region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the settlements of Kuzmine, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, and Torske, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, and Druzhba districts of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Orihovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Markove, Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Avdiivka area. Keramik, Nevelske, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke, Novokalynove, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka area. The enemy launched an air strike there. Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy carried out an air strike in the Odradne region of the Donetsk region. Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne, Storozheve, Staromayorske and Rivnopil of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region. He carried out airstrikes in the Huliaypilske, Mala Tokmachka, and Orihiv districts. More than 15 settlements were hit by artillery fire, including Novodarivka, Komyshuvakha, Shcherbaky, Orihiv, Piatykhatky of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Zmiivka, Tomariny, and Odradokamianka of the Kherson region. More than 15 settlements, including Olhivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Respublikanets, Kherson, and Kizomys, were hit by enemy artillery fire.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.