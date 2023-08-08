Attack on Pokrovsk: number of wounded increased to 67, 7 people died

As of 7:00 a.m. on 8 August, 7 people were killed and 67 injured in Pokrovsk.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"7 people were killed. 67 were injured, including 29 police officers, 7 rescuers, and 2 children.

We are resuming rubble removal. At night, we were forced to suspend the work due to the high threat of repeated shelling," the statement said.

As a reminder, on 7 August 2023, at around 19:15, the Russian army, allegedly using Iskander missiles, fired on residential buildings in Pokrovsk.

