War in Ukraine
Enemy targeted residential quarters in Kherson region and Invincibility Point in Kherson, there are victims

The enemy continues to shell Kherson and the territory of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy carried out 68 attacks yesterday, launching 342 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, and UAVs. The enemy fired 18 shells at the city of Kherson.

"The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; the building of the "Point of Unbreakability" in Kherson. As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 13 were wounded," the statement said.

