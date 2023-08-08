North Korea is preparing to send weapons and ammunition to Russia, - spokesman of Ministry of Unification of South Korea Koo Byoung-sam

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, visited large weapons factories that produce shells for large-caliber artillery and rocket launchers. One of the purposes of such an inspection could be preparation for the export of weapons and ammunition to the Russian Federation for the war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the South Korean Ministry of Unification Affairs, Koo Byoung-sam, said this, Yonhap reports.

Last week, he said, Kim inspected key North Korean weapons factories, including those that produce projectiles for rocket launchers and engines for strategic cruise missiles.

"The latest inspections apparently had several goals - to showcase the country's achievements in the defense sector, to respond to joint military exercises between Seoul and Washington, and to reach arms exports," Koo said.

Read more: US won’t hesitate to impose new sanctions on North Korea if it supplies weapons to Russia - State Department

He noted that during the trip, the leader of the DPRK used the expression "economic work of national defense", which may indicate the intention to export ammunition.

"Such a statement by North Korea is very unprecedented. If it means exporting weapons, then the North has publicly declared its intention to violate UN Security Council resolutions banning its nuclear and weapons programs," Koo summarized.

Seoul does not rule out that North Korea may seek to strengthen military cooperation with the Russian Federation. Thus, one of the two high-ranking guests at a military parade in Pyongyang on July 27 was Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, for whom Kim gave a tour of North Korea's weapons display, including new attack and spy drones and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

See more: A very important visit - Zelensky thanks Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for visiting Kyiv. PHOTOS