OC "South" on successes after partial breakthrough of enemy’s first line of defense: Advance is underway, it is reported in doses

After the breakthrough of the enemy’s first line of defense in certain areas of the front in the South of our country, the Defense Forces have some success, however, this is reported in doses.

This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Yes. But this work is quite difficult. This is only the first stage when the defense line is breached. After that, it is necessary to entrench those areas and provide security for the units that have made the same breakthrough. That's why the news here may be a little slower," Humeniuk said, answering the question of whether the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to develop successes after breaking through the enemy's first line of defense in certain areas of the front.

However, she emphasized that it is necessary to remember that this is a big and difficult job.

According to Humeniuk, progress is being made, but it is being reported in moderation to preserve the lives of our defenders.