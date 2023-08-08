Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing hundreds of meters in direction of Melitopol, - group of troops "Tavria"

Ukrainian defenders are advancing hundreds of meters in the direction of Melitopol.

This was stated by Serhii Kuzmin, commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" for strategic communications, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Our troops are continuing offensive actions in the Melitopol direction in the vicinity of the Robotyne settlement. Actions to destroy the enemy are ongoing there. There is also an advance of hundreds of meters in this direction," he said.

Kuzmin stated that the offensive continues in the Berdiansk direction as well. There is also promotion.

