Defense forces hold initiative in Bakhmut direction, 16 combat clashes per day, - Cherevaty

The enemy is desperately resisting in the Bakhmut direction, but our Defense Forces hold the initiative.

Serhiy Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the nationwide telethon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Bakhmut direction remains behind us - our defense forces hold the initiative. The enemy is desperately resisting, including using all types of artillery - from mortars to rocket salvo systems. Our positions were attacked 508 times during the day, 6 air raids, 16 combat clashes took place, during which 65 occupiers were destroyed, 120 were wounded and three were taken prisoner, an enemy tank, a self-propelled artillery installation, one cannon, and a field warehouse with ammunition were destroyed and 5 trucks," Cherevaty said.

According to him, the enemy communication node was also destroyed.

The spokesman of the Eastern Group of the AFU emphasized that our gunners, with the high-quality performance of tasks, overshadow the quantitative superiority of the enemy's artillery weapons.

On Monday, the defense forces reported that 67 occupiers were eliminated in the Bakhmut direction in a day, and 118 more were injured.