Area of mined territory of Ukraine is comparable to area of Uruguay, - Zelensky

Ukraine seeks to convey to the countries of Latin America the understanding of Russian crimes against Ukraine and hopes for their support in overcoming aggression.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Latin American media, Censor.NET reports.

"We are asking, first of all, for weapons from other countries. But not all of them can do this due to their domestic legislation or lack of weapons. However, humanitarian aid, aid in demining, drinking water supply systems, energy assistance, political and informational support - this is something that other countries, including Latin American countries, can help," Zelensky said.

He believes that people of different countries should first understand simple things about the war in Ukraine, and this does not require a deep analysis, but simply an understanding of the terrible things that Russia is doing.

"Ukraine has mined territories with an area of 200,000 square kilometers. For example, the area of Uruguay is about 200,000 square kilometers as well. Therefore, the people of Uruguay should understand that it is as if their entire country is mined. What is this? War? No, this is not war, this is terrorism ": these are people whose limbs are opened, these are farmers who cultivate their mined land. That is, the first thing to understand is the situation in Ukraine and to imagine the extent of the consequences of Russian aggression," he said.

The second example given by Zelensky is the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya HPP. "There is no drinking water in five regions. This is a social explosion. And now imagine again that the territory of a country like Uruguay remains without drinking water."

"It's like two of your states: one without water, and the other mined. These are the consequences of the Russian war. That's why it's not a conflict and not even just a war. It's a terrible terror. They clearly understand that in order to demine such an area, it takes a decade," he stressed.

Zelensky noted that it is very important for citizens of other countries to understand why Ukraine should be supported.