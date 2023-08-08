Forced evacuation of children from "some settlements" of Kharkiv region is being prepared - Vereshchuk

Forced evacuation of children from certain settlements of the Kharkiv region is being prepared, but it is currently unknown from which ones.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk stated this during the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"A new region is being prepared - the Kharkiv region is preparing for mandatory evacuation, including from some settlements - in a forced way for children," she said.

When asked about the number of settlements in question, the government official replied: "I would like to wait, because the decision must first be made by the Defense Council of the Kharkiv region, and yesterday we had a conversation with Oleh Synehubov - the head of the RMA, and he informed that such a decision will be made, given our offensive actions. The enemy is responding and we need to be ready. We must do everything we can to ensure that civilians do not suffer."

Vereshchuk added that in populated areas of the regions, where the mandatory evacuation of children has been announced, it "continues in full swing."

"There are already several dozen children who were taken out together with their parents and relatives. We understand how important the lives of children are. They have no place in the zone of active hostilities," Vereshchuk emphasized.