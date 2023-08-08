US to announce new military aid package for Ukraine this week - State Department

This week, the United States is announcing the transfer of new weapons to Ukraine as part of another military aid package.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine citing a briefing by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Miller refused to disclose US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's response to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's request for long-range ATACMS missiles.

"But, as we have already said, we continue to supply Ukraine with artillery and a number of weapons. At the end of this week, we will make other announcements about additional assistance that we plan to provide to Ukraine," the State Department spokesman said.

He also added that the United States is considering a possible transfer of new missiles or defense systems to Ukraine, but there are no announcements yet.

