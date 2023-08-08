"Wagnerians" may be used to simulate subversive activities on border with Ukraine - National Resistance Center

The creation of a tent city to accommodate about 1,000 mercenaries has begun at the Zyabrovka airfield in Belarus. Presumably, the enemy will use them to simulate subversive activities on the border with Chernihiv region.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to National Resistance Center.

"According to information from the underground, a new camp for mercenaries of the Wagner PMC is being built on the border with Ukraine, in the village of Zyabrovka in the Republic of Belarus. In the future, it is planned to use them to imitate subversive activities on the border with Chernihiv region," the statement said.

It is noted that there is a high probability that Wagner will be used to simulate activities in support of the information operation of the Russian Federation and Belarus to put pressure on the countries of the European population. "The goal of such a campaign is to force European countries to reduce their support for Ukraine. They say, "if only we were not attacked," the CNS said.

At the initial stage, such an information operation imitates the deployment of Wagner PMC camps and the introduction of narratives into the information field that mercenaries are ready to attack the EU.

Read more: "Wagner" currently lacks forces and means for large-scale military operations, - Defense Intelligence

As a reminder, the Polish Prime Minister officially announced the relocation of 100 Wagnerites to the so-called Suwalki corridor.

According to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Wagner's group is stationed near the Lithuanian border in the Grodno region of Belarus.