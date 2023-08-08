8 177 57
Leopard 1 tanks purchased in Belgium by German concern Rheinmetall to be provided to Ukraine - media
News Censor.NET World
According to German media, the German concern Rheinmetall purchased Leopard 1 tanks in Belgium. After repairs, they are to be transferred to Ukraine.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to НВ.
According to Handelsblatt, Rheinmetall has purchased 50 Leopard 1 tanks from the Belgian company OIP Land Systems. The company is reportedly planning to re-equip the tanks at the German enterprises of the Düsseldorf Group for use in Ukraine.
Earlier it was reported that an unknown country had purchased Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine from Belgium.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...