War in Ukraine
During day, occupiers shelled Ochakiv and two districts of Mykolayiv region, two teenagers were wounded

On the morning of August 8, Kutsurub came under enemy fire, in the afternoon the Russians shelled Ochakiv with artillery, and at night on August 9 - the water area of the Ochakiv district.

This was announced by the head of Mykolayiv RMA Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday, August 8, at 10:35, the enemy fired artillery at Kutsurub of the Kutsurub district. Two teenagers, 13 and 16 years old, were injured, they were given medical assistance. Both are currently being sent for outpatient treatment. Residential buildings, farm buildings, and vehicles were damaged," the message says.

Also yesterday, at 12:25 p.m., the enemy launched an artillery bombardment of Ochakiv, Ochakivsk district. There are no casualties.

Tonight, August 9, at 12:22 a.m., enemy artillery shelling was recorded in the water area of the Ochakivsk district. There are no casualties.

