Surface drone attacks could be aimed at Russia’s weakest links in Black Sea, - British intelligence

This is stated in the report of British intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

They recalled that on August 4, near the Kerch Strait, the Russian oil tanker SIG was attacked, probably by a surface drone.

"This happened a day after a similar attack on the amphibious assault ship "Olenegorsky Gornyak" and two days after an apparently foiled attack on Russian patrol boats when they were believed to be escorting the Russian merchant ship "Sparta IV," the report said.

Intelligence recalled that although the SIG and Sparta IV fly under civilian flags, they have long been contracted to transport fuel and military cargo between Russia and Syria.

"Since February 28, 2022, Russian warships cannot pass through the Bosphorus, making Russian military forces in Syria and the Mediterranean heavily dependent on the Sig, Sparta IV, and several other civilian vessels.

The attacks show that surface drone operations are increasingly becoming a major component of modern naval warfare and can be directed against the weakest links in Russia's maritime supply routes," they concluded.

