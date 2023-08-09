ENG
Defense forces de-occupied more than 40,000 sq km since beginning of full-scale invasion of Russian Federation, - StratCom of AFU

Ukrainian defenders de-occupied more than 40,000 square kilometers of territory occupied by the Russian invaders since February 24.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to StratCom of the AFU.

"More than 40,000 square kilometers of Ukraine have been liberated by the Defense Forces since February 24, 2022. This is more than the territory of Moldova. A little less than two Israels. And about 15 cities like Moscow," the message says.

